Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / GOP candidates lean on Trump, Dems avoid Biden (access required)

GOP candidates lean on Trump, Dems avoid Biden (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times October 14, 2022

Former President Donald Trump’s involvement in Arizona politics was a boon to Republicans in the primaries, but Democrats speculate that it will harm the GOP in the upcoming general election.  
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Republican in Democratic district omits party affiliation  (access required)

Republicans are campaigning for Legislative District 22 candidate Steve Robinson in a Democratic district by omitting his party affiliation in messages to voters. 