Two Cochise County supervisors approve advancing with hand count and tabulation in election (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times October 25, 2022

Two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to go forward with a hand count in addition to tabulation in the 2022 general election last night, despite looming litigation and advice from the county attorney that the move is roundly illegal.  
