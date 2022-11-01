Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Federal judge blocks voter intimidation by ‘monitors’ at drop boxes  (access required)

Federal judge blocks voter intimidation by ‘monitors’ at drop boxes  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 1, 2022

A federal judge granted an emergency temporary restraining order against drop box monitors on Tuesday, banning monitors from filming or following voters within 75 feet of drop boxes.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

abortion, Roe v. Wade, personhood, fetus, Miranda, Lydia Hernandez, Legislative District 8, 15 weeks, campaign, election, Lydia Hernandez, Hobbs, Arizona Democratic Party

Pro-life Dems throw wrench in party plans and contradict campaign messaging (access required)

Two pro-life Democrats are contradicting the party’s message that voting for the Democratic ticket means protecting abortion from statewide bans.