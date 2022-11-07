Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court refuses to void Arizona law that allows criminal trials with juries of eight people (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 7, 2022

It's not allowed in 44 states. But the U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to void Arizona law, which allows criminal trials to be conducted -- and people to be convicted and sent to prison -- with juries of just eight people.
