Fontes ahead of Finchem, early election results reveal

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes held a lead over Republican nominee Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, when initial election results were published on Tuesday night, 59.4% to 40.6%. 
