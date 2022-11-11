Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican Crane beats incumbent O’Halleran in 2nd Congressional District (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 11, 2022

Eli Crane, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the red-heavy 2nd Congressional District, beat Democratic incumbent Tom O’Halleran, according to a call by the Associated Press.
