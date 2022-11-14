Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Arizona Judge orders ballot box watching group to stop using ‘Clean Elections’ name (access required)

Arizona Judge orders ballot box watching group to stop using ‘Clean Elections’ name (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 14, 2022

A Maricopa County judge told the founder of a group that organized people to monitor ballot drop boxes to stop using the name “Clean Elections USA” for her organization.
Tags: , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs lead out of reach, AP, networks call win

The Associated Press and major TV networks declared Democrat Katie Hobbs the winner of the Arizona governor’s race on Monday night, after Arizona’s two largest counties tabulated more than 100,000 votes on Monday. 