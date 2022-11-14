Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SCOTUS rejects Ward's bid to keep phone records private (access required)

SCOTUS rejects Ward’s bid to keep phone records private (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 14, 2022

Members of a congressional panel are going to find out who was communicating with Kelly Ward around the time of the 2020 election and the insurrection attempt that followed.
