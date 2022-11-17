Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Gates slams critics over voting machine issues (access required)

Gates slams critics over voting machine issues (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 17, 2022

A fight is brewing over Election Day voting equipment problems in Maricopa County and Supervisor Bill Gates took some shots at critics after days of withering criticism over the county’s election operations. 
No tags for this post.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, Trump, Hobbs, governor, election, voters, Twitter, lawyers

Lake teases legal action, promotes election complaints  (access required)

After days of near silence following her loss in the governor’s race, Republican candidate Kari Lake said on Thursday that she is “still in this fight.”  