Republican Treasurer Yee trounces Democrat (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 17, 2022

The candidate who earned the most votes around the state in a contested race was Kimberly Yee, the incumbent Republican treasurer who trounced her Democratic opponent, Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, by 11 percentage points. 
