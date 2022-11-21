Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs picks current team member to be chief of staff (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 21, 2022

After selecting a Republican business leader and a Democratic state capitol veteran to lead her transition team, Secretary of State and Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs looked closer to home for her chief of staff. Hobbs announced that Allie Bones, the current Assistant Secretary of State, will take on the top job in her administration. 
