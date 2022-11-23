Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Senate Government Committee head demands county produce election documents (access required)

Senate Government Committee head demands county produce election documents (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 23, 2022

The head of the Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Mayes, Hamadeh, election, attorney general, abortion, ballots, general election, tally, recount, Lake, Hobbs, Finchem, Fontes, ballots

Final vote tally shows Mayes wins as attorney general, race heading for recount (access required)

Democrat Kris Mayes is expected to be the next attorney general of Arizona. That’s according to the final tally of all votes showing that Mayes, a former Republican member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, outpolled GOP foe Abe Hamadeh by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots for that race.