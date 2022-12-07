Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County sends election-related records to Lake team

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times December 7, 2022

Maricopa County this week relented to demands from former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team to quickly turn over public records related to the 2022 election. 
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified last month’s general election on Monday, marking the official conclusion of the election and effectively opening a new phase in which lawsuits are expected to challenge the outcomes of several races.