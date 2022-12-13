Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns (access required)

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns (access required)

By: kenritter December 13, 2022

Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives, including some from Arizona, meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo