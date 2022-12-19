Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Whether Hamadeh may challenge AG election results could depend on judge’s thoughts on pen use (access required)

Whether Hamadeh may challenge AG election results could depend on judge’s thoughts on pen use (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 19, 2022

The question of whether Abe Hamadeh gets to challenge the results of the race for attorney general that he lost by 511 votes could depend on what a judge thinks about claims that some people used the wrong kind of pen to mark their ballots.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, Maricopa County attorneys say Lake lacks facts on fraud (access required)

Claims by failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake that the general election was rigged and that printer issues were caused by "intentional misconduct'' are little more than speculation and should be dismissed, the attorney for Katie Hobbs, her successful Democratic foe argued Thursday.