By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 20, 2022

Unsuccessful attorney general hopeful Abe Hamadeh will get a chance to try to have the election results set aside. In a ruling Tuesday, Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said that the Republican contender is entitled to try to prove that some people legally entitled to vote did not get to cast a ballot on Election Day because of issues in Maricopa County.
