SRP solar plant northwest of Flagstaff expected to offset 1 billion pounds of CO2 each year (access required)

By: Cronkite News January 20, 2023

Salt River Project has partnered with Clēnera, a private renewable energy company, to bring Arizona its largest solar plant by 2024. Construction of the CO Bar Solar plant will begin this year on 2,400 acres of private land northwest of Flagstaff in Coconino County.
