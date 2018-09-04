Sen. Bob Worsley, philanthropist David Lincoln among 2018 Arizona Capitol Times Leaders of the Year

Sen. Bob Worsley, a Republican from Mesa, is the Arizona Capitol Times’ Leaders of the Year winner in government. Other winners include Gregory Harris of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie for law, Richard Stavneak, director of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, for unsung hero, and NAU President Rita Cheng.

The philanthropist David C. Lincoln, who died in March, is also being awarded for lifetime achievement.

The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Sept. 27. The full list of winners is below.

Arts and Humanities – Ballet Arizona

Associations – Arizona Mining Association/Arizona Rock Products Association

Charity – Valley of the Sun United Way

Commerce – Intel

Economic Development – Raytheon

Education – Rita Cheng

Environment – Sustainable Water Workgroup

Government – Sen. Bob Worsley

Health Care – Arizona Care Network

Innovative Business – Freedom Financial Network

Law – Gregory Harris

Legislative – The coalition on criminal justice reform

Non-profit – UMOM New Day Centers

Public Safety – Jim Mann

Social Services – Catholic Charities Community Services-Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program

Technology – Steven Zylstra, Arizona Technology Council

Transportation – Southwest Airlines

Volunteerism – Salt River Project

Lifetime Achievement – David C. Lincoln

Unsung hero – Richard Stavneak

Up and Comer – Generation Justice

Editor’s Note: The Arizona Capitol Times newsroom is not involved in selecting Leaders of the Year awardees.