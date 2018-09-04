Sen. Bob Worsley, philanthropist David Lincoln among 2018 Arizona Capitol Times Leaders of the Year

Sen. Bob Worsley, a Republican from Mesa, is the Arizona Capitol Times’ Leaders of the Year winner in government. Other winners include Gregory Harris of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie for law, Richard Stavneak, director of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, for unsung hero, and NAU President Rita Cheng.
The philanthropist David C. Lincoln, who died in March, is also being awarded for lifetime achievement.
The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Sept. 27. The full list of winners is below.
Arts and Humanities – Ballet Arizona
Associations – Arizona Mining Association/Arizona Rock Products Association
Charity – Valley of the Sun United Way
Commerce – Intel
Economic Development – Raytheon
Education – Rita Cheng
Environment – Sustainable Water Workgroup
Government – Sen. Bob Worsley
Health Care – Arizona Care Network
Innovative Business – Freedom Financial Network
Law – Gregory Harris
Legislative – The coalition on criminal justice reform
Non-profit – UMOM New Day Centers
Public Safety – Jim Mann
Social Services – Catholic Charities Community Services-Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program
Technology – Steven Zylstra, Arizona Technology Council
Transportation – Southwest Airlines
Volunteerism – Salt River Project
Lifetime Achievement – David C. Lincoln
Unsung hero – Richard Stavneak
Up and Comer – Generation Justice
Editor’s Note: The Arizona Capitol Times newsroom is not involved in selecting Leaders of the Year awardees.