Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state (access required)

Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 26, 2023

The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account -- where it can't be used to elect more Democrats.
The top Republicans in the House and Senate are asking a judge to save failed GOP attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh from having to pay the legal fees of others he sued in his unsuccessful lawsuit to be declared the winner.