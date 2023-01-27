Expanding health care to help those with diabetes critical

Expanding access to health care in Arizona is one of the most important tasks we must tackle in the wake of the Covid pandemic, particularly for our most vulnerable populations and underserved communities who had underlying medical conditions that magnified the disease’s harm. As a newly elected representative in the Grand Canyon State, I will continue to advocate for programs that improve the health care outcomes for all Arizonans.

Diabetes is one of the conditions I often see affecting seniors not only in my community but in all of Arizona. There are almost 600,000 adults across Arizona living with diabetes, and it is estimated that another 2 million adults have prediabetes.

And I’m living with Type 2 diabetes. So for me, this issue is personal.

Managing diabetes is complex and challenging, especially for our large Latino community, which is why the latest study from Avalere Health about Medicare Advantage improving health outcomes for diabetic beneficiaries is so important. The study found that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries experience earlier detection and diagnosis of diabetes, lower rates of inpatient hospitalizations, fewer emergency department visits, and lower total medical spending compared to beneficiaries with enrolled in Fee-For-Service Medicare.

To prevent diabetes from dictating someone’s life, it’s imperative that high-quality and affordable healthcare options are available. Medicare Advantage offers exactly that, and I hope our elected officials continue to support and strengthen this vital program.

Rep. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, is a fifth generation Arizonan and in his first term in the Arizona House of Representatives.