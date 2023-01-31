Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Legislation to override AEL passes House panel  (access required)

Legislation to override AEL passes House panel  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times January 31, 2023

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives took the first steps in waiving a spending limit that would require each K-12 school in Arizona to cut 17% of its operating budget. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

budget Arizona

GOP lawmakers ready budget to send to Hobbs

Legislative Republicans are gearing up to send a budget to Gov. Katie Hobbs soon, which will likely be met with a hasty veto.  