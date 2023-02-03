Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After running on 2020 fraud claims, Lake shifts to 2022 (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 3, 2023

Kari Lake has made a pivot. Sort of. If the central theme of her campaign for governor last year was the 2020 election – which she argued was fraudulent, rigged and generally stolen from former President Donald Trump – then the principal pillar of her post-election campaigning is the 2022 election. 
