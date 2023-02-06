Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion / Commentary / It’s time we take serious look at intercity passenger rail (access required)

It’s time we take serious look at intercity passenger rail (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 6, 2023

The Sun Corridor connecting Phoenix and Tucson is defined as a megaregion. It’s one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with population growth anticipated to double by 2040. Recent spikes in population growth have demonstrated strains on our already overburdened freeways, which impact our safety, environment and ability to address the demands of a modern economy and quality of life.
