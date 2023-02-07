Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Panel moves to force Scottsdale to give Rio Verde water  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 7, 2023

A House panel passed a bill that would force Scottsdale to temporarily resume service providing water to the unincorporated Rio Verde community, but Democrats withheld the support needed for immediate relief.  
