Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Judge OK’s Arizona rancher trial in Mexican migrant killing (access required)

Judge OK’s Arizona rancher trial in Mexican migrant killing (access required)

By: Terry Tang and Ken Ritter Associated Press February 27, 2023

An Arizona rancher accused of shooting at a group of migrants on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man, will face trial on charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, a judge ruled.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo