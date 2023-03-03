Public needs more say in water management 

What is the role of the public in Arizona’s water crisis? Since the water in streams and springs belongs to the people, shouldn’t the people have more say in how it is managed?

“The waters of all sources, flowing in streams, canyons, ravines or other natural channels, or in definite underground channels, whether perennial or intermittent, flood, waste or surplus water, and of lakes, ponds and springs on the surface, belong to the public and are subject to appropriation and beneficial use….” (Arizona Revised Statutes § 45-141).

The current system of management has allowed for over-allocation of our rivers, streams and springs, which has allowed them to dry up, along with the riparian habitat that supports so much life in the desert.

Our outdated water laws based on prior appropriation and beneficial use excluded water for the environment; water to allow streams and springs to exist. The Colorado River and its reservoirs are facing critical shortages now and are an example of how these outdated water laws are unable to deal with this crisis.

Our other state rivers are facing critical shortages too. Mostly due to human uses, such as taking out more water than is replaced, which is compounded by a now hotter and drier climate. Under current Arizona water laws, rivers can be managed right out of existence (as seen in the Santa Cruz, San Pedro and other state rivers).

To try to address the depletion of our streams (and groundwater) within the confines of this outdated system will require many legislative bills to patch the holes (and loopholes) in these outdated water laws. The public has an opportunity here to work with their legislators to pass some potential solutions. However, these bills are not given hearings – they are not allowed to be discussed and debated on the floor of the Arizona House or Senate. The public is excluded from what happens to water.

This outdated management system needs to change. Poll after poll shows that Arizonans are concerned about water and the environment. We need to move away from a management system that prioritizes the depletion of our most valuable natural resource – water.

We need to look at water more holistically – perhaps from a watershed health perspective that recognizes all the interconnections of water (ephemeral, intermittent and perennial streams and groundwater); and that recognizes that human uses of water must be balanced within this system as a whole.

It will require an overarching water policy; one that examines how much water we really have and how much water we are using; one that examines realistic expectations for agriculture and industry and for growth and development within the confines of what water is available today and with the expectation of a hotter and drier climate moving forward.

Water laws must be changed. We need a new system of water management based on science, not politics. Water decision-making tables need to include more representation from the public; more representatives who will speak for the need for water for the environment to allow our natural resources to exist in at least some minimal state of health for all the life that water supports and as a means to better protect the public’s water.

Kristen Wolfe is coordinator of the Sustainable Water Network.