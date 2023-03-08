Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gress aims to help mobile home dwellers facing eviction  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 8, 2023

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, is amending a bill to increase compensation for mobile home owners, including residents of three parks in Phoenix currently facing eviction and homelessness. The bill passed the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, but it didn’t have unanimous support.  
