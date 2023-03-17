Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bill bars charging juveniles for probation costs (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 17, 2023

Under Senate Bill 1197, sponsored by Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, and backed by Stand for Children Arizona, the courts would no longer be able to require juveniles or their parents or guardians to pay costs of probation, legal services, administrative fees, foster care, counseling, treatment, education programs, and any health care, food, clothing, shelter, or supervision while a child is incarcerated by the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.  
