Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Legislative leaders want to pass budget ASAP, governor’s staff says it’s ‘false urgency’ (access required)

Legislative leaders want to pass budget ASAP, governor’s staff says it’s ‘false urgency’ (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 21, 2023

Republican Senate leaders said on Tuesday that the Legislature is working with Gov. Katie Hobbs to pass the state’s budget in the next two weeks, citing an April deadline connected to federally allocated Medicaid funding, but the governor’s staff say it’s a play to create “false urgency.” 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

zoning, Kaiser, Senate

Senate kills expansive zoning deregulation plan  (access required)

The Senate killed a bill with some bipartisan opposition– and a hint of bipartisan support– on Monday that would have drastically cut down on zoning restrictions statewide in the sponsor’s hopes of increasing Arizona’s affordable housing supply. 