Vetoes define first 100 days of Hobbs’ term

A few weeks into her tenure as Arizona’s top public official, Gov. Katie Hobbs took heat from critics over a handful of executive orders she’d issued – efforts to tackle discriminatory hiring practices and create new task forces to address her policy priorities, like prison reform.

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, a frequent antagonist of Hobbs’ and a leader of the right-wing Arizona Freedom Caucus, vowed to sue Hobbs over what he called “illegal” executive orders and to oppose the governor’s “woke agenda.”

Speaking to journalists on Jan. 25, Hobbs explained her message to critics on the right.

“I’m the governor, and I have the executive authority and I’m going to use it,” she said, her tone a mix of frustration and defiance.

The quote sums up Hobbs’ attitude and actions in the first 100 days of her term, a period that wrapped up on Wednesday. Another figure – 48 – helps summarize her first few months in office, too. That’s the number of bills she had already vetoed by Wednesday morning, the second-highest single-year veto total in state history.

For supporters, Hobbs has delivered on her promise to serve as a backstop against Republican legislative proposals. To detractors, she’s stood in the way of productive legislation and leaned too heavily on unilateral orders. But Hobbs’ first major test as governor is still to come: negotiating a budget with the same Republican lawmakers she’s clashed with during her first months in office.

“One of the main reasons Katie Hobbs won the governorship is because there’s a constituency in Arizona that wanted to support someone to balance the Republicans running the legislature, and so the payoff is happening for that constituency,” said Stan Barnes, a former Republican lawmaker and longtime state Capitol lobbyist.

A poll published on Wednesday, conducted earlier this month by the firm OH Predictive, found Hobbs enjoyed a 44% approval rating, with 37% disapproving of the job she’s done in office.

The bills Hobbs has vetoed run the gamut, from proposed tax cuts, to measures addressing key policy areas like housing and groundwater, to culture-war bills aimed at things like gun rights and so-called critical race theory.

Hobbs has embraced her role as a veto governor and, in some cases, delivered the rejections with a flourish. The governor’s Twitter account posted a video of her methodically issuing her first vetoes on a package of bills that represented a Republican-backed “skinny budget.” Hobbs inherited a veto stamp from Arizona’s last Democratic governor, Janet Napolitano (who holds the single-year veto record) and she’s used vetoes as fodder for fundraising emails.

In a somewhat unusual move, Hobbs has written brief notes explaining nearly all her vetoes. One explanation comes up a lot: she thinks GOP legislative proposals are “unnecessary.”

Hobbs has clashed early and often with the Republican-controlled legislature. Even beyond their policy differences, GOP legislative leaders created an unprecedented new committee to review gubernatorial appointments.

That group, the Senate Committee on Director Nominations, colloquially known as the “DINO committee,” has roughed up several of Hobbs’ choices to lead key state departments. Theresa Cullen, her nominee to lead the Department of Health Services, faced a grilling in the committee before the Senate voted against her confirmation. And Matthew Stewart, Hobbs’ candidate to lead the Department of Child Safety, departed after just six weeks on the job, before going through the Senate confirmation process.

Hoffman, who leads the nominations committee, claimed credit for Stewart’s ouster, and Stewart said he was told that he’d been canned partly because he would face resistance in the confirmation hearings. (The lawsuit Hoffman promised in January connected to executive orders still hasn’t materialized.)

The administration has had its share of early scandals and hiccups.

In January, the governor’s team took weeks to disclose information about their inaugural fundraising, which exceeded actual inaugural costs by well over $1 million and leaves the governor with cash in the bank that was ostensibly donated to pay for a ceremonial event, but could now go towards political campaigns.

Then, last month, two top staffers departed during a chaotic week. Josselyn Berry, formerly the governor’s top spokeswoman, resigned at Hobbs’ request after posting a controversial tweet that referenced violence. Days later, Hobbs’ communications director, Murphy Hebert, also left the Ninth Floor – though neither Hebert nor the governor’s office has explained exactly why she’s out of the position.

Hobbs took office in January after promising to take action on major issues like public education, abortion access and the state’s lack of affordable housing.

The policies she’s signed into law so far are, by comparison, modest. There was a measure that raises the payouts for mobile home residents who are forced to move, and bills that allow a handful of healthcare professionals to provide a few more services.

Stacy Pearson, a Democratic strategist, said the governor’s vetoes have made it clear what she stands against, but going forward she’ll want to draw more attention to the substantial policies she does support.

But making substantive policy progress will require working together with Republicans in the legislature. That hasn’t really happened in the first months of the year, but the governor and lawmakers still have a few months left to hammer out a budget that could pour some of the state’s fiscal surplus into new spending projects. At a news conference on Wednesday, Hobbs said she’s “optimistic” about budget talks leading to action on some of her policy priorities.

To some extent, the divided government dynamic may be warping the lawmaking process by creating incentives for more hard-line policies.

Scott Smith, a Republican consultant and chief of staff to former Gov. Jan Brewer, said that GOP lawmakers likely feel emboldened to support more aggressive proposals precisely because they know they’ll die on the governor’s desk.

“I think it has provided Republican lawmakers coverage to vote for bills with a pretty high degree of confidence that the governor is going to veto those bills,” Smith said.

The governor has also sought changes through 10 executive actions, but the power she can exercise through those orders is limited. She’s issued two orders aimed at addressing discriminatory hiring practices, but the rest have established various commissions and task forces to come up with policy recommendations.

For now, Hobbs has put executions on hold pending a review of the state’s death penalty process – a report is due at the end of this year – but she’s refused to discuss whether she’ll consider resuming executions once the investigation is complete.

At the news conference on Wednesday, John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa who supported Hobbs in the governor’s race last year, likened the governor’s job to running a marathon. He applauded Hobbs’ work so far, but the not-so-subtle message to the assembled press corps was that the governor should be judged by what she can get done over the course of years, not a few months.

“The first mile of the race is just the first mile… Katie Hobbs knows this is a marathon not a sprint,” he said.