Bakers say butter is better, want it legalized

Two tiny cupcakes served on a paper dish this April 25 appeared nearly identical, one with pink frosting was made with real butter, and one with blue frosting had shortening. The pink one was better liked, but it was also illegal.

Under current Arizona law, bakers with a “cottage foods license” are essentially restricted to selling specific goods on a list that includes dry pasta, cookies, cakes with hard icings or frosting, as well as muffins, scones and many other items.

Last week, Alison McKee, the owner of Big Tank Ranch Sourdough Bakery in Deer Valley, got a cottage food license that allows her to sell homemade sourdough bread, but not cupcakes.

The Arizona Department of Health Services outlines some very specific food items that can be sold with a cottage foods license, including doughnuts, tortillas and jellies. But butter is on the “no” list, along with tamales, salsas and dried fruits.

Shortening is allowed because it’s made from hydrogenated vegetable oil, put in artificial trans-fat. When hydrogen is added to vegetable oil, it alters it so that it remains solid and keeps a longer shelf life. Butter expires faster because it’s natural and turns rancid.

The Arizona Legislature recently failed to override Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto of a bill that would have expanded freedoms for people with cottage food licenses like McKee. This bill passed out of the Legislature with a supermajority but stopped with Hobbs.

“This bill would significantly increase the risk of food-borne illness by expanding the ability of cottage food vendors to sell high-risk foods,” the governor wrote in her veto letter.

House lawmakers put the bill up for a veto override vote, but Democrats who had supported the bill days earlier switched their votes to “no,” ending the legislation’s chance for revival.

The same day as the attempted veto override, vendors including McKee set up tables at the Capitol to showcase the foods they make and want to sell.

“I’m a sourdough baker and so legally I can sell my sourdough bread, but I wanted to branch out into cupcakes, because I make good cupcakes, but I am only interested in making cupcakes with all natural ingredients, which includes real butter,” McKee said. “If they would have overridden the veto, we would have legalized buttercream today!”

Eight people said the blue shortening cupcakes were the best, but 47 voted for the pink butter cupcakes.