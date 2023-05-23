fbpx

Water Issues in Arizona

Morning Scoop//May 23, 2023

Home>Morning Scoop>

Water Issues in Arizona

Water Issues in Arizona

Morning Scoop//May 23, 2023


In this Morning Scoop, we’ll explore Colorado River water and how it will be dispersed among various states, and what it means for Arizona. We will also discuss short-term and long-term solutions to the water shortage crisis that are being considered.

Related Content

Prop 400 is expiring

Business and Community leaders from across Maricopa County are calling on lawmakers to pass legislation enabli[...]

May 11, 2023
Nadine Mathis Basha, board chair of First Things First, Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, former Gov. Jan Brewer, Lorna Romero, vice president of communications and advocacy for Molera Alvarez, and Jessica Pacheco, vice president of state and local affairs for Arizona Public Service Co., speak during a Women in Public Policy forum at Alexi's Grill on Nov. 7. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

Panel of women in public policy discusses sexual harassment at Capitol

Though the panelists denounced sexual harassment and agreed that it was encouraging to see so many women speak[...]

November 8, 2017

State spurns responsibility to pay for urgent transportation needs, experts say

Experts warn that the future of transportation is changing fast, and Arizona must come up with a 21st century [...]

September 25, 2015

Higher education officials press for more business engagement

University officials today pressed the business community and the state for more engagement in creating a robu[...]

August 20, 2013

Mayes, Dranias clash during debate on renewable energy

To hear Kris Mayes explain it, the super-heated debate over the use of solar energy and other renewable resour[...]

March 23, 2010

Education funding battle heats up

Lawmakers and representatives from the education community clashed over funding for Arizona's public education[...]

October 20, 2009

Featured News

water deal, Arizona, drought, Colorado River

Arizona, California, Nevada reach agreement on Colorado River water conservation[...]

22/5/2023

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Ar[...]

20/5/2023
Petersen, Toma, Hobbs, budget, legislature, bills, compromise

Petersen praises Hobbs for budget negotiations

20/5/2023
Lake, election contest, Maricopa County, trial, closing arguments, governor, signature verification

Lake’s attorneys argue more than 270k signatures county verified in less t[...]

19/5/2023
Lake, trial, Hobbs, governor, Trump, election deniers

Judge declines motion by defendants to dismiss count in second day of Lake trial

18/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Rio Verde, Hobbs, Griffin, veto, Scottsdale

Hobbs vetoes proposal to resume Scottsdale water services to Rio Verde 

22/5/2023
Hobbs, veto, pronouns, transgender students

Hobbs vetoes controversial student pronouns bill, other legislation

22/5/2023
election equipment, Borrelli, Twitter, resolution, secretary of state

Toothless resolution on elections equipment flagged for supervisors

22/5/2023
light rail, transportation, recess, budget, housing, Hobbs, House, Senate, Tempe

Lawmakers take long break – key bills await action

18/5/2023
photo radar, Chaplik, police, traffic laws

GOP lawmakers push photo radar ban

18/5/2023