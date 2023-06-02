fbpx

Some lesser-known budget items you’ll love 

Guest Opinion//June 2, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Some lesser-known budget items you’ll love 

K-12 education, schools, Cano, Epstein, Hobbs, Senate

Everyday Arizona residents know exactly what our state needs to prioritize in the budget. Anybody who travels I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande knows that it needs a lot of road work. From potholes to public education, we took our cues from you. There are many lesser-known items in this year's budget, including $89 million to keep that I-10 construction on track, money for potholes in northern Arizona, and even an investment in establishing an Amtrak route between Tucson and Phoenix. (Photo by Pexels)

Some lesser-known budget items you’ll love 

Guest Opinion//June 2, 2023

Everyday Arizonans know exactly what our state needs to prioritize in the budget. Anybody who travels I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande knows that it needs a lot of road work. From potholes to public education, we took our cues from you. There are many lesser-known items in this year’s budget, including $89 million to keep that I-10 construction on track, money for potholes in northern Arizona, and even an investment in establishing an Amtrak route between Tucson and Phoenix.

As House and Senate minority leaders, Andrés Cano and I convened our caucuses to develop our shared priorities for the budget, with perspectives from across the state. Housing and schools have topped our list consistently this year. Working with Gov. Katie Hobbs, we made historic investments in housing with $150 million to the Housing Trust Fund plus another $60 million to a new Homelessness Fund.

Epstein, K-12 schools, Senate, budget, Hobbs, Cano
Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein

For K-12 education, we made it our top priority to fund the actual inflation gap – something that is historically neglected in our state budgets. It took persistence and creativity, and we got it done to provide an infusion of $300 million, but those dollars will not be available next year. The bottom line is that this year schools will get about a 7% increase, even with the inflation rate. While we are celebrating this infusion, this simply allows schools to be able to buy the same number of books this year as last year.

The results of last year’s budget showed that teachers received an average increase in pay of about 5%. The inflation rate was 9%, leaving K-12 schools still struggling.

Others who will continue to struggle with less than worthy wages, include caregivers for the elderly and disabled – they received no increase this year. They are symbolic of the Arizona workers who have been left behind by years of tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations, which have been the priority of the Republican majority in the state Legislature. Paired with the lack of investment in our frontline workers, the aftermath of the pandemic is a compounding burden for so many that lost wages and family.

Within this framework of limited revenue, we made good decisions to make impactful investments.

One great example is the new funding to provide free feminine hygiene products in public school bathrooms. Over the past several years, wonderful advocates for school achievement and equity have explained that too many girls miss school days because they do not have these products in the school bathroom when they need them. We provide free toilet paper in bathrooms because that is sensible. The same is true for feminine hygiene products. Many girls have said this will be life-changing!

Two more good-news stories for school children are programs to provide for trees and community gardens on campus. We put aside $400,000 for schools to plant community gardens for the most engaging kind of nutrition lessons, and trees for shade. Trees also help fight climate change by removing ground-level ozone and carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen, effectively producing cleaner air. Childhood exposure to high levels of ozone can lead to long-term health complications, so providing children with cleaner air in school yards is important for their health.

A few rural fire districts will benefit from the $5 million in the new Fire District Grants fund. Since a new fire truck can cost $800,000, it’s nowhere near the $150 million requested, but it’s a start. Our rural firefighters often help people from all over the state as visitors come here for the natural beauty of state parks and other tourism destinations.

Going forward, we must do better for our state to meet our responsibilities to public safety and public education. With careful attention to statewide needs and fiscal corrections to make our taxes fairer for you, our results will be better preparedness for fires and all aspects of safety, as well as a thriving economy with a great quality of life.

Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, is the Senate minority leader in the Arizona Senate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

i
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

homeless, budget, Hobbs

Hobbs picked abortion support over vulnerable women

In January, Gov. Katie Hobbs threatened to line-item veto programs to support homeless pregnant women – and [...]

June 2, 2023

Keeping Arizona roads safe: The importance of vetoing SB1234

We applaud Gov. Katie Hobbs for vetoing SB 1234.  It is a testament to our shared commitment to making Arizon[...]

June 1, 2023
Rio Verde, Hobbs, Griffin, veto, Scottsdale

Time for Senate to act to put more tools in Arizona’s water toolbox

We must move with urgency to save our state from a manageable shortage that has metastasized into a deadly can[...]

June 1, 2023
dark money, Proposition 211, Right to Know Act, Americans for Prosperity

No ‘free speech’ moral high ground for groups’ opposition to Prop 211

I am an avid supporter of Proposition 211, the “Anti-Dark Money” disclosure Initiative approved by almost [...]

May 30, 2023
semiconductor manufacturing, Biden, Verde Clean

Business adding over 600 new jobs with help from Biden’s investments

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s investments in American semiconductor manufacturing, we anticipate that we[...]

May 30, 2023
Medicare, healthcare, seniors, Kelly

Senator Kelly shows leadership by fighting for seniors’ healthcare

Today, I am writing to express my thanks to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly for his leadership and commitment to fighting[...]

May 26, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, ADWR, AMAs, Buschatzke

Arizona pauses home development in some parts of Phoenix area 

2/6/2023
late session, sine die, lawmakers, fall, Toma, Petersen, Epstein, Coughlin, Esposito

Rumor of late legislative session floats through capitol

1/6/2023
censure, Chaplik, Harris

More GOP PCs are censuring their lawmakers

1/6/2023
Quezada, Senate committee, rejected

Senate panel rejects former lawmaker over incendiary politics

1/6/2023
marijuana, expungement, Maricopa County

Court paves way for expunging records for those selling small amounts of marijua[...]

31/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023
Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023