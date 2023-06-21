fbpx

Court rules Arizona ban on per-signature pay for ballot initiatives constitutional

The Associated Press//June 21, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Court rules Arizona ban on per-signature pay for ballot initiatives constitutional

signatures, petitions, Arizona Supreme Court

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on June 21, 2023, that a law criminalizing per-signature payment is constitutional. The seven-member panel unanimously agreed the 2017 law does not violate the First Amendment rights of petition circulators, reversing an Arizona Court of Appeals opinion. (Photo by Pexels)

Court rules Arizona ban on per-signature pay for ballot initiatives constitutional

The Associated Press//June 21, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — In a blow to groups trying to get voter-driven initiatives on the ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a law criminalizing per-signature payment is constitutional.

The seven-member panel unanimously agreed the 2017 law does not violate the First Amendment rights of petition circulators, reversing an Arizona Court of Appeals opinion. The court determined the law was not broadly restrictive.

“The statute forbids only per-signature compensation, leaving other productivity-based compensation intact,” Justice Clint Bolick wrote. “Our clarification also means that the statute is not vague on its face.”

The case was brought by Petition Partners, the state’s largest signature gathering firm. In 2020, then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, slapped the company with 50 misdemeanor criminal counts for its bonus programs that paid people for each signature collected for Proposition 208, a tax on incomes over $250,000.

Petition Partners faced up to $5 million in fines. The company denied wrongdoing.

The appeals court ruled the law has a chilling effect on free speech rights of people trying to get proposed laws on the ballot.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that some of the bonus programs the company used ran afoul of the 2017 law. However, the court’s ruling did not touch on the measure’s constitutionality.

The ban on per-signature payments is one of several restrictions on petition collectors enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature after liberal groups used the citizen initiative process to make changes lawmakers opposed, including an increase in the minimum wage.

s
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

light rail, transportation, recess, budget, housing, Hobbs, House, Senate, Tempe

Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill to extend transportation sales tax in Arizona’s biggest county

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed proposal to extend a longstanding half-cent [...]

June 20, 2023
grand jury, indictment, Mayes, Gates

AG brings charges over election-related threat targeting county supervisor

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office filed charges against an Arizona man who allegedly sent a thr[...]

June 20, 2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturers

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill on Monday opposed by most legislative Democrats that will raise the cap on moni[...]

June 20, 2023
police misconduct, free enterprise,Mesa Police, Utah, POST, Colorado, Arizona, Ducey, Data for Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute, Freedom Forum, integrity

Ducey to head national “free enterprise” advocacy group

Doug Ducey will head up a national advocacy group that aims to promote the “free enterprise system,” the f[...]

June 20, 2023
foster children, Hobbs, Montenegro, Wadsack, federal benefits, DCS

Arizona becomes first state to stop agencies from taking foster children’s federal benefits

A new law signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs Monday makes Arizona the first state in the nation to stop child welfare [...]

June 20, 2023
SRP, Coolidge, Coolidge Generating Station, Arizona Corporation Commission

SRP’s Coolidge gas plant expansion is back from the dead

A plan to expand SRP’s Coolidge Generating Station is back from the dead after the utility agreed to make a [...]

June 20, 2023

Featured News

SRP, Coolidge, Coolidge Generating Station, Arizona Corporation Commission

SRP’s Coolidge gas plant expansion is back from the dead

20/6/2023
per diem, lawmakers, Senate, House, Senate Democrats, Petersen, Toma

House, Senate diverge on per diem issue

20/6/2023
per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

14/6/2023
Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023