Corporation Commission approves SRP Coolidge gas plant expansion

The commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday to approve a certificate of environmental compatibility (CEC) for the expansion, reversing an April 2022 vote to deny the certificate over health and environmental concerns brought up by environmental groups and the residents of Randolph, a historically black community that neighbors the station.

The commissioners then declined to revisit the case a few months later. SRP, which has long argued the expansion is needed to meet growing energy demand, appealed the denial, but a Maricopa County Superior Court judge upheld the decision, noting the commissioners have the authority in a CEC case to consider environmental impact and the effect on neighboring communities.

But on June 15, Dianne Post, an attorney for the residents, filed a letter with the commission stating that the residents would not oppose SRP’s motion to reopen the case after the utility agreed to a settlement with groups representing the community that includes $23 million in local investments and a commitment not to add additional gas units in the future.

Under the agreement, SRP agreed to reduce the number of new gas units from 16 to 12.

At the corporation commission hearing on Wednesday, Post clarified that the Randolph United Council and Preacher Jordan’s Camp – non-profits representing the interests of Randolph’s approximately 150 residents that were official intervenors in the SRP case – were signatories to the settlement.

Post said the Randolph groups, which previously opposed the expansion, only agreed to change their position to neutral, not support the project.

“They support the settlements, not the CEC, and they don’t oppose the CEC,” Post said. “I understand this is a very fine line, but this is the line they drew.”

The settlement terms were enough to convince the four Republicans on the Corporation Commission to approve the Coolidge expansion.

Chairman Jim O’Connor and Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson, who both voted against the CEC last year, said the settlement satisfied their concerns and agreed with SRP that energy produced by the plant is needed to meet growing demand.

“We need fixed, consistent power like natural gas to assist us with our clean energy transition… SRP has made important modifications and has gained the support of the Randolph community, so I’m proud to support and to stand with the Randolph community.” Márquez Peterson said.

Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers, who were not on the commission when it last considered the Coolidge Plant expansion, also voted in favor of the project.

Only Democrat Anna Tovar voted against approving the expansion, citing the fact that commissioners had not actually seen the settlement agreement between SRP and the Randolph residents and that the deal was not approved by SRP’s board.

SRP management has maintained that the board’s initial approval of the project back in 2021 authorized the board to enter into the settlement agreement.

“The SRP Board authorized and directed SRP management to pursue the Coolidge Expansion Project,” SRP spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said in an email. “SRP Management continues to act within that Board direction and within the budget approved by the SRP Board.

SRP Board Member Randy Miller said he did not know if the utility had a legal obligation to bring the project before the board, “but I think if you increase the project costs by $23 million there should be some sort of notification at least at the minimum.”

The application for reconsideration filed by SRP last week included settlement terms but the actual settlement record was not included in the docket.

“I just find it hard for me to be able to vote on something that the actual board members of SRP haven’t given their full approval or vetting on…I have not seen or read the six-page settlement agreement as well, which I do not feel comfortable in moving forward without having properly gone through the document,” Tovar said.

Post said the groups did not include the actual settlement – which includes some provisions lasting up to 20 years – in the docket to avoid legal entanglements that could force the parties to come back before the corporation commission if they want to amend the settlement in the future.

Tovar asked SRP representatives if the approval of the expansion will lead to customer savings, citing a previous SRP press release that blamed the Corporation Commission for cost increases after it initially denied the application.

“I do not anticipate that will lower the fuel adjuster as a result of receiving authorization to coach expansion project,” said SRP Associate General Manager Bobby Olsen said. He said SRP entered into binding contracts with “substantially higher” costs to replace the anticipated capacity from the Coolidge expansion after the initial denial and cannot exit those contracts.

The cost of the Coolidge expansion relative to alternative energy options has remained a topic of discussion since the expansion first came before the board.

When she voted against the project in 2022, Márquez Peterson pointed to SRP’s failure to issue an all-source request for proposal. “I believe the application and evidence on the record is incomplete and insufficient for us to make an informed decision as a commission,” she said at the time.

The lack of data on the costs of alternative energy options that could have lesser environmental impacts on local residents remained an issue for groups opposing the expansion.

“They never conducted an all-source RFP…for this project, never conducted a ratepayer bill impact analysis for this project, and we have no idea how much the project costs in 2023, two years after it was proposed by SRP management,” said attorney Autumn Johnson, who represents the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association. “If indeed this is the best project at the best price, SRP’s currently pending IRP and a subsequent AFRFP will bear that out.”

Under the original proposal, SRP estimated the expansion would cost nearly $1 billion.

Opponents urged the commission to force SRP to restart the application process so that missing piece of information – from a cost analysis to the actual settlement – could be entered into the record.

“The circumstances by which we find ourselves here today are hurried,” said Court Rich, an attorney representing the Sierra Club. “The evidence is not in the record to support the decision that you’re being asked to make today, and I ask that you follow the process, treat this like you would any other proceeding, and have evidence in front of you on which to make the decision and you can’t just take the applicants’ word for it. That’s just not how it works.”