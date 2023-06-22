fbpx

MCAO agrees to dismiss suit seeking to compel state to execute Gunches

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//June 22, 2023

Rogers, sentencing, Brown

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office agreed on June 22, 2023, to dismiss the civil suit seeking to compel the state to be prepared to dole out the death penalty for Aaron Gunches after the new director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry confirmed the state “is now and has been operationally ready to carry out a lawful execution.” (Photo by Deposit Photos)

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the civil suit seeking to compel the state to be prepared to dole out the death penalty for Aaron Gunches after the new director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry confirmed the state “is now and has been operationally ready to carry out a lawful execution.”

The dismissal largely hinged on ADCRR director Ryan Thornell’s testimony in front of the Senate’s Committee on Director Nominations, where he said he does not oppose the death penalty and confirmed the department was actively preparing for future executions.

Thornell said they were operationally prepared for an execution as of May 5. And the joint filing notes the department is in possession of execution drugs from the prior administration and vowed to make a good faith effort to identify potential pharmacists for future doses.

execution, death penalty, Mayes, Brnovich, Gunches, Mitchell, lawsuit, Hobbs
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County.

Gunches, who was charged with the 2002 murder of Ted Price, requested his own execution under former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Brnovich joined Gunches’ request near the end of his term.

But after a change in administration, Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered an independent review of death penalty protocols, citing past botched executions, and Gunches rescinded his bid for execution with Attorney General Kris Mayes following suit.

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant for Gunches’ execution, and later clarified the warrant only authorized the state to carry out his sentence, it did not mandate it.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell brought the suit alongside Price’s sister and daughter and claimed the state’s refusal to execute Gunches violated the Victims Bill of Rights and constituted an illegal “de-facto reprieve” by Hobbs.

They first sought an order to extend the warrant and compel Gunches’ execution, and then later pivoted to ask for the court to mandate the state be ready to carry out executions in the future.

The claim stemmed from conflicting declarations from Thornell and former deputy director of ADCRR Frank Strada.

Thornell said the department was unable to locate execution drugs, paperwork or procedures, or secure an execution team, while Strada said the information and materials were still on the premises when he left office in January.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered further briefing on the issue as he was not sure what relief, if any, he could grant without an active warrant.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Friday. But on Wednesday, the parties in the case stipulated a dismissal given recent statements from Thornell.

In front of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations earlier this month, Thornell said he headed an internal review of death penalty protocol when he got into office, and the department was not prepared to execute Gunches during the period of his warrant.

“We were not able to carry out that execution because we were not done with our review, and we were not confident in our protocol,” Thornell told the Senate committee. “I was not confident that I could deliver an execution safely, soundly and practically as required by the department order and as required by law.”

Hobbs ordered a review of the state’s use of the death penalty practices in January and appointed an independent review commissioner to “review and provide transparency into the ADCRR’s lethal injection drug and gas chamber chemical procurement process, execution protocols, and staffing considerations.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said the office “continues to await the completion of the independent review” ordered by Hobbs to issue any new warrants for execution.

In prior briefings, Mitchell said her office may petition the court to request a warrant for execution. Arizona law holds that the supreme court shall grant warrants of execution “on a motion by the state.”

But the Attorney General reserves the power to “prosecute and defend in the supreme court,” while county attorneys see no such provision under their statutorily assigned powers and duties, and the AG reserves the right to “exercise supervisory powers over county attorneys.”

Mitchell said in a prepared statement, “It is agonizing for families to remain mired in grief and anger as they await justice. I believe the law is clear – once a defendant is sentenced to death, the state is obligated to act. I am committed to these families and will continue to take appropriate steps to make sure that they do receive justice and that the law is enforced.”

 

 

