fbpx

A win for Scottsdale, Rio Verde Foothills and Arizona

Guest Opinion//June 30, 2023

Home>Commentary>

A win for Scottsdale, Rio Verde Foothills and Arizona

Rio Verde Foothills, Scottsdale City Council, Scottsdale, water, residents, legislators, Hobbs

Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed SB1432 into law with an emergency clause. The bipartisan bill creates a path to water security for Rio Verde Foothills residents.  (Photo by Pexels)

A win for Scottsdale, Rio Verde Foothills and Arizona

Guest Opinion//June 30, 2023

Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed SB1432 into law with an emergency clause. The bipartisan bill creates a path to water security for Rio Verde Foothills residents.

In passing the law, the state ends a water crisis created in part by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denying a Rio Verde Foothills resident-requested Domestic Water Improvement District (DWID) in 2022 and an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Scottsdale this year.

SB1432 establishes a state-appointed governing body, a standpipe district, charged with securing third-party water, overseeing billing and regulating rates for participating Rio Verde Foothills homes. This is a first for these residents. The legislators thoughtfully fixed the problem without creating a bigger problem. SB1432 upholds Scottsdale’s decision to end supplying city water to Rio Verde Foothills.

Rio Verde Foothills, legislators, Hobbs, water, Scottsdale
Scottsdale City Councilwoman Solange Whitehead

Scottsdale attorneys were present throughout the months-long negotiations. Once the five-member standpipe district board is approved, Scottsdale will work to execute an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to treat water for Rio Verde Foothills at no cost to Scottsdale residents. IGAs are the mechanism by which one municipality can share resources with residents from another municipality. Scottsdale has similar IGAs with other municipalities.

The standpipe district is an interim solution in anticipation of water utility, Epcor Water Arizona, establishing permanent water service in two to three years.

This win-win outcome should not be taken for granted. The governor vetoed a bill that would have resumed sending Scottsdale’s water to Rio Verde Foothills and limited the city’s ability to recoup costs. This pre-emptive bill would have violated Scottsdale’s drought management plan and could have set a dangerous precedent undermining municipal water management statewide.

Arizona is at its best when we all work together to solve problems and improve the lives of people. SB1432 offers a shining example of that.

Special thank you to Governor Hobbs, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson; state Representatives Alex Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, (LD3) and Laura Terech, D-Phoenix, (LD4), and the many other legislators involved.

Solange Whitehead is a member of the Scottsdale City Council.

 

 

 

 

n
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Waymo, self-driving vehicles, Arizona, California

Arizona’s agility as self-driving vehicle testbed

Arizona's leaders have enacted rules to authorize and establish guardrails for autonomous vehicles to operate [...]

June 30, 2023
death row, justice, equity, inmates, Black

Our ‘justice’ system: a paradox of errors and innocence

The release of Barry Jones after nearly 30 years on Arizona's death row, wrongfully convicted for a crime he d[...]

June 27, 2023
Colorado River, Lake Mead, Arizona, water cuts, drought

Climate adaptation in Arizona will require more than just federal funding, luck

The federal government just reached a historic deal with California, Arizona, and Nevada to provide cities, ir[...]

June 26, 2023
renewable energy, APS, SRP

SRP must transition to clean, renewable energy – now   

As state elected officials, community leaders, and most importantly – parents, we are concerned about the fu[...]

June 23, 2023
Colorado River, drought, water w

Arizona’s water future depends on new supplies 

None of us has a crystal ball, but we can be certain that our water future will require a variety of adaptive [...]

June 23, 2023
housing, Pinal County, Census

Legislature punts again on housing fixes, slashing cities’ endless red tape

The desire for change is there. So, too, is the willingness to vote yes and solve this problem. We need action[...]

June 21, 2023

Featured News

longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023
birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023
Prescott Frontier Days, rodeo, lawsuit

Treasurer’s office won’t release funds to Prescott Frontier Days unt[...]

27/6/2023
Wadsack, Kern, Arizona Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, lawmakers, MAGA, Republicans, Democrats, director nominations, Hobbs

Senate GOP halts nominee hearings in response to abortion order

26/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023