State marketplace would improve health care access  

Guest Opinion//July 6, 2023

Arizona’s new budget agreement includes provisions to ensure better health care access for all Arizonans. But the state should seize this moment and build a bridge to an even better future for the state by transitioning to a state-based exchange model. (Photo by Pexels)

Gov. Katie Hobbs demonstrated her political acumen during the recent showdown with the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass an $18 billion bipartisan budget. She worked diligently with both sides to negotiate a deal that addressed some of the state’s biggest needs – notably affordable housing, infrastructure, and expanding children’s health insurance. While these items will have a positive impact, the state could take an even more consequential, bipartisan step for public health by creating its own state-based exchange and moving away from the federal marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.

Transitioning from the federal health care exchange to a state-based model will assist Governor Hobbs’ efforts to lower costs and improve the health and wellness for all Arizonans. It would free Arizona to make the best decisions for its own residents while providing better cost-efficiency, greater transparency and more flexibility and autonomy in determining how best to reach targeted populations. And it could be crucial in providing access to health insurance for women in Arizona, a key priority of the Hobbs administration.

Heather Korbulic

Every state operates a health care exchange through which Americans without access to insurance can “shop” for an affordable plan. In some states the federal government runs a federally facilitated marketplace, while others have a hybrid state-federal model. A growing number of states have their own marketplace, which they maintain independent of the federal government.

Financially, state-based exchange states can keep operational costs down, leading to lower monthly premium costs for consumers who consider insurance too unaffordable today. Insurers participating in the marketplace — either federal or state — must pay an assessment or user fee, which is typically passed down in the form of higher premiums to the health care consumers. However, states that create and operate their own marketplaces can set that fee lower and save residents money.

For example, Idaho’s state-based exchange saved residents almost $41 million in assessment fees and officials built upon previous successful outreach efforts to quickly raise awareness about enhanced tax credits and other benefits. Through earned media efforts and a paid advertising campaign, they boosted enrollment and ensured that residents knew where they could get affordable health care coverage. Pennsylvania was able to expand health coverage as a result of their outreach efforts, witnessing a “nearly 3,000 enrollment increase in the Hispanic/Latino population” from 2021 to 2022. In Nevada, thanks to the ability to respond quickly to changing policies and circumstances during the Covid pandemic, the state saw a 21.5% increase in enrollment from 2019 to 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A move to a state-based exchange could also not come at a more crucial time for Arizona women, in particular. Gov. Hobbs has prioritized women’s health care as an early priority for her administration – currently, more than a quarter of a million women in the state lack health insurance.

Nationwide, an alarming 10 million women, or 11% of women ages 19 to 64, lack health insurance. According to Kaiser Family Foundation, Arizona’s rate is even higher at 13%. Also, 38% of women skipped preventative care and 23% skipped medical treatment during the pandemic. Across the U.S., women are dying due to avoidable reasons at the highest rate in the world, skipping crucial preventative services like mammograms or pap smear tests. Two out of every 1,000 deaths among women could be avoided, and access to insurance could be a key.

Yes, Arizona’s new budget deal includes provisions to ensure better health care access for all Arizonans. But the state should seize this moment and build a bridge to an even better future for the state by transitioning to a state-based exchange model. This move would put the state in the best position to broaden coverage, save money, and give Arizona the opportunity to do what’s best for Arizona.

Heather Korbulic is vice president of policy and communications at GetInsured, where she engages local, state, and federal health care policy leaders in developing strategies for technology-driven improvements to the provision of health care and other public benefits.  

 

