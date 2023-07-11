Arizona’s Roadmap to Clean Energy



Arizona, from our forest to our desert landscapes, is one of the most beautiful and environmentally diverse states in the country. Yet our state is a living example of the disruptive impacts of climate change. We have arrived at an inflection point in history, in which we have years, not decades, to take on the interconnected crises of rapid climate change and biodiversity loss.

There is reason to be optimistic. Arizona’s growing innovation economy positions our state to be a leader in the transition to clean energy. Historic federal investments can put us on a path toward a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future. And leadership in government, academia, nonprofits, and industry can help us achieve economy-wide net-zero emissions by 2050.