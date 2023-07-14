Anna Hernandez

Sen. Anna Hernandez is a fierce advocate for residents in her West Valley district and throughout Arizona, fighting for reforms to address public education, the housing crisis, and police accountability. The latter is a particularly personal issue for Hernandez because her youngest brother was killed by a Phoenix police officer in 2019. Her passion and grassroots organizing skills are part of the reason she was able to unseat an incumbent state representative in 2022. Since then, she’s joined with fellow legislative newcomer Rep. Analise Ortiz to champion a suite of bills legalizing backyard casitas and shared living facilities for seniors, speeding up zoning decisions, requiring the state’s largest cities to allow low-income housing projects along mass transit lines, and allowing smaller lots for starter homes. Hernandez has cosponsored nearly 100 pieces of legislation and serves on the Commerce, Elections, and Judiciary committees, keeping our readers’ choice for best activist busy.

