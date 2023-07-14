fbpx

Best Campaign Commercial

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Liz Cheney’s The Great Task PAC ad on Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

In the wake of unprecedented election denialism and a wave of candidates for office making that same denialism the center of their candidacy, U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming stood firmly in opposition to those candidates. Her refusal to bow to the pressure to challenge election results many voters did not agree with cost her the seat she held in congress, but it launched her into the national spotlight as a defender of American democracy. The commercial, launched by the PAC she created to fight against the loss of trust in elections, tells viewers not to trust candidates that do not support election results they do not agree with and warns of erosion of the republic should certain candidates.

Honorees for Best Campaign Commercial:
Arizona’s Side, By Mark Kelly
Finchem as Jan. 6 Organizer, By Arizona Democratic Party
American Focus PAC
AZ-Brianna, By Senate Majority PAC

