Editor’s Note

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

Best of the Capitol//July 14, 2023

It is time again to celebrate the hardworking, dedicated professionals in Arizona’s political scene with our Best of the Capitol section. We enjoyed recognizing the winners and honorees last month at a fun event at the Phoenix Art Museum, where former Sen. Paul Boyer did an outstanding job as emcee. Now we invite you to learn more about these savvy lawmakers, Capitol employees, public relations professionals, lobbyists and other movers and shakers who use their talents, political powers of persuasion, expertise and passion to gain support for important legislation, candidates and causes that enhance the quality of life for all Arizonans. Thank you to our loyal subscribers, all of the award winners and honorees and our staff for the invaluable support that allows us to continue delivering impactful, independent journalism.

Colleen Sparks
Managing Editor

