Remove lethal, illegal vapes from kids’ reach

Protecting children and young adults from dangerous drugs and unregulated products should be a top priority for elected officials in all levels of government. We are in the midst of a national crisis as fentanyl continues to spread across every corner of the country and unregulated vaping products multiply on store shelves targeting young children.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already seized enough fentanyl this fiscal year to kill more than 3 billion people and hundreds more pounds of the deadly drug are pouring over the border every day.

Right now, our leaders in Washington, D.C., can take bold action to establish harsher penalties for fentanyl trafficking and eliminate the flood of illegal disposable vapes that are often laced with the synthetic drug. These drugs and products are creating a significant financial windfall for cartels and international criminal syndicates. Immediate action is needed to prevent more deaths from these dangerous products.

Over the past few years there has been extensive focus and awareness on the fentanyl crisis in our country. But just when we seem to have a better grasp on how this deadly drug is infiltrating our communities, we hear of new ways the drug is being consumed, leading to more deaths.

Fentanyl is impacting communities large and small across America. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. It is the leading cause for drug-related overdose in the U.S. for individuals under the age of 50. In many cases, these individuals consumed fentanyl unknowingly in items such as vape pens or less dangerous narcotics that were laced with the synthetic drug.

Public awareness is important, but our laws need to reflect a zero-tolerance approach. Two months ago, the U.S. House of Representatives made a great first step by passing the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act. The bill would classify all fentanyl as a Schedule 1 substance, which is the most dangerous classification of drugs and would have tougher penalties for those who violate the law.

Here in Arizona, we hear media reports almost daily about fentanyl seizures. While we continue to address the opioid epidemic and reduce dependency on these types of drugs, cartels and other criminal syndicates are using this highly addictive synthetic drug to boost their profits.

In FY2021, 10,586 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the southern border, a 132% increase over FY2020. Drug smuggling is not limited to just the southern border, though. In recent years, specific northern border ports have seen as much as a 1000% increase in narcotics seizures.

The U.S. Senate must take up this bill quickly, so law enforcement has another tool to stop the flow of this illegal drug. Given how many Arizonans have been impacted by fentanyl, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should not only support this bill but champion the legislation in the Senate.

After years of turning a blind eye to it, the FDA is finally acknowledging and taking action against illegal, disposable vapes made in China and marketed in youth-enticing flavors to American kids.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that illegal, disposable vapes in kid-enticing flavors are fueling the youth vaping epidemic. A separate FDA analysis found that Elf Bar, a brand of flavored disposable e-cigarettes, is responsible for calls to the poison control center occurring among children younger than 5 years old. Children are the most vulnerable to illegal, disposable, flavored vapes that are pouring in from China and over our borders. With evidence that illegal, disposable vapes can be laced with deadly fentanyl, it is only a matter of time before tragedy strikes.

This alarming trend should be a clear wake-up call to the FDA to enforce the ban on illicit disposable flavored vapes that are easily laced with drugs like fentanyl. The FDA is currently cracking down on retailers, but we need more than warning letters. The federal government must do everything it can to remove these dangerous, illegal, youth-enticing vape products from store shelves and hold manufacturers, retailers and distributors accountable.

As fentanyl continues pouring over the border and traffickers look for new ways to move illicit drugs into communities, the FDA and Biden administration must seize the momentum and get every one of these potentially lethal, illegal vapes away from kids.

Jason Winsky is a board member of the Border Security Alliance.