fbpx

Hobbs demands utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 21, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Hobbs demands utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat

heat, Hobbs, utilities, APS, air conditioning, heat-related illnesses

JP Lantin, right, owner of Total Refrigeration, and service tech Michael Villa, work on replacing a fan motor on an air conditioning unit July 19, 2023, in Laveen. Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding utilities tell her how they're prepared for record heat even though she has no legal authority to do so. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hobbs demands utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 21, 2023

Updates: Adds information on Tucson Electric Power/Unisource’s turnoff policy and details about how it will cooperate.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat even though she has no legal authority to do so.

In a letter Friday to electric companies, the governor said she wants their “action plans for protecting Arizonans during this unprecedented heat wave.” And that specifically includes everything from grid security to policies on disconnecting customers for unpaid bills and services available for customers who fall behind in payments.

Hobbs, TEP, Unisource, APS, heat record, heat-related illness
Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks as she gives the State of the State address, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Only thing is, most utilities are subject — and answer — to only the Arizona Corporation Commission, the constitutionally created agency that regulates the activities and rates of electric companies. That left Christian Slater, the governor’s press aide, to explain where his boss gets any authority over utilities.

“Well, constitutionally, maybe not,” he told Capitol Media Services.

“But I think it is her role to bring parties to the table to ensure that everybody’s doing what they can to keep Arizonans safe during a historic heat wave,” Slater said. “I don’t think that’s something that’s super outrageous.”

But it is the Arizona Corporation Commission that can and does bring utilities “to the table.” And that is backed by not only their general constitutional regulatory authority but also their power to subpoena utility executives to answer questions and demand their documents.

In fact, the commission, exercising its powers, dictated to electric companies two years ago that they can either stop disconnections entirely from June 1 to Oct. 15 each year or, if they prefer, when outside temperatures are not going to exceed 32 degrees or will be higher than 95 degrees.

A spokesman for Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest electric utility, said his company won’t do any disconnects for past-due residential accounts through mid-October and is waiving late fees for customers during this period. He also said APS offers flexible payment arrangements as well as bill assistance.

Tucson Electric Power or Unisource, its sister company, have a similar June through October policy.

Salt River Project, which is not regulated by the commission, has said it does not disconnect customers when the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning.

The governor’s letter — with copies to the media — went out just hours after Jim O’Connor, the Republican chairman of the five-member commission, issued a press release saying that utilities have “successfully managed to meet electricity demands during these challenging times.”

O’Connor cited several reasons, including at least one the governor wants to hear for herself from utilities: details of the transmission grid interconnectivity.

Hobbs’ demand to the utilities comes less than a week after she announced that the Arizona Department of Occupational Safety and Health had a new “emphasis program.” While she cannot give that agency any new powers, she did direct its inspectors to focus on both preventing heat-related illness and injuries at workplaces and using its general authority to require safe workplaces to cite companies that don’t provide adequate water, shade and rest.

But Slater denied that this new letter is a publicity stunt, even if, unlike the Arizona Corporation Commission, she has no actual power to require the utilities to do anything.

“As the governor, she feels it’s important to convene stakeholders to ensure that they’re doing every single thing that they can to protect Arizonans from this heat wave,” he said.

And what of the utility regulators?

“It’s great that the Corporation Commission is doing their work as well,” Slater said. “But the governor is also interested in hearing directly from corporations, from utilities, what they’re doing to make sure that Arizonans, when they turn on the AC, are able to cool their homes during a heat wave.”

Lea Marquez Peterson, another Republican on the commission, told Capitol Media Services she is not concerned that the Democratic governor is getting involved in something that is within the panel’s constitutional purview. Nor is she opposed to the governor also studying the issues.

“We know it’s life or death if we don’t have air conditioning, especially during the really hot peak summer days,” Peterson said.

But Peterson said she wants to be sure that the governor knows the work that’s already been done, including the “integrated resource planning” process.

“The utilities submit those to us every year,” she said. “It’s a 10 to 15-year outlook on where the resources are coming.”

There also was an “energy reliability summit” that looks out for the next three or four years,” Peterson said.

“So we are on top of this, tracking this, holding the utilities accountable,” she said, saying the panel welcomes sharing information with the governor.

And what of Hobbs approaching the utilities directly?

“I don’t have any concerns about her asking the questions,” Peterson said. “I just hope that she’s aware of the information we’re already collecting and the accountability we’re holding the utilities to as the Corporation Commission.”

A spokesman for TEP and Unisource say their companies plan to respond to the governor. The same answer came from APS.

APS has been particularly cooperative with Hobbs after its parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., gave more than $850,000 to the Republican Governors Association last year as part of that group’s bid to elect Republican Kari Lake as governor.

After the election, Pinnacle West donated $250,000 to fund Hobbs’ January inaugural ceremony, making it the largest single contributor. In fact, the entire event actually cost less than that, with the excess from all donors going into a “social welfare” organization that can spend money to help defeat Republicans in 2024.

It has since given another $100,000 to the Arizona Democratic Party.

t
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

border crossings, migrants, Title 42, Southwest border, Customs and Border Protection

Border encounters fell sharply in June, to lowest level in two years

The number of migrant encounters at the Southwest border plummeted in June, falling to the lowest level in mor[...]

July 21, 2023
unemployment claims, DES, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Covid pandemic, unemployed, jobless benefits, fraud

State overpaid recipients of federally funded unemployment program millions

Arizona overpaid recipients of a federally funded unemployment program $307 million more than they were entitl[...]

July 21, 2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

Returning lawmaker Shawnna Bolick disavowed the Freedom Caucus and its Senate leader and claimed to have moved[...]

July 20, 2023
transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams

A federal judge temporarily blocked the 2022 law barring transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams[...]

July 20, 2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

As the 2024 state election draws closer, Republicans and Democrats are already targeting several key competiti[...]

July 20, 2023
heat, air conditioning, Salvation Army, electric bills, Phoenix

Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost

Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in[...]

July 20, 2023

Featured News

transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]

20/7/2023
U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023