fbpx

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

The Associated Press//July 31, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

Biden, record heat, Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass on July 29, 2023. Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah the week of Aug. 7-11 and is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

The Associated Press//July 31, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday.

Biden is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s most significant response to climate change, and the push toward more clean energy manufacturing. The act aims to spur clean energy on a scale that will bend the arc of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

July has been the hottest month ever recorded. Biden last week announced new steps to protect workers in extreme heat, including measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.

Members of Biden’s administration also are fanning out over the next few weeks around the anniversary of the landmark climate change and health care legislation to extol the administration’s successes as the Democratic president seeks reelection in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Wisconsin this week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk about broadband infrastructure investments. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack goes to Oregon to highlight wildfire defense grants, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go to Illinois and Texas, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona heads to Maryland to talk about career and technical education programs.

The Inflation Reduction Act included roughly $375 billion over a decade to combat climate change and capped the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for older Americans and other Medicare beneficiaries. It also helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the Covid pandemic.

The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

o
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Arizona Legislature sends transportation tax proposal to voters

The longest legislative session in state history came to an end Monday after 204 days as lawmakers in both cha[...]

July 31, 2023
Miranda rights, arrest, Arizona Court of Appeals, right to remain silent, police, Fifth Amendment

Court rules right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute

The right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute and can't then be used against them at trial[...]

July 31, 2023
Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, record heat, Phoenix, White House

Gallego touts Phoenix’s efforts during White House meeting on heat emergency

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told President Joe Biden Thursday that even in a town that knows how to cope with h[...]

July 28, 2023

Lawmakers to take on Prop 400 upon return to the Capitol

State lawmakers will consider legislation to extend a Maricopa County transportation half-cent sales tax when [...]

July 28, 2023
Uber, guilty plea, autonomous vehicle, Tempe

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian the Valley in 2018 pleaded guilty F[...]

July 28, 2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

A recent data breach involving the contractor in charge of Arizona’s expanded Empowerment Scholarship Accoun[...]

July 28, 2023

Featured News

data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election

26/7/2023
transgender girls, sports, Petersen, Toma, lawsuit, students, judge

Top GOP lawmakers argue medical condition entitles state to prohibit transgender[...]

25/7/2023
tourism, Arizona, Arizona Office of Tourism, Covid,

Post-pandemic, tourism in Arizona is starting to bounce back

24/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023