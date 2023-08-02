Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, surrounded by members of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, said in January the group would sue to overturn Gov. Katie Hobbs' executive order extending the scope of anti-discrimination protections that govern state employees and contractors. Established Republicans and Democrats worked together to pass a controversial tax extension on July 31, raising questions about whether the far-right Freedom Caucus will be as effective next session after the caucus failed to kill the deal. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Established Republicans and Democrats worked together to pass a controversial tax extension on Monday, raising questions about whether the far-right Freedom Caucus will be as effective next session after the caucus failed to kill the deal.

After difficult negotiations, the state legislature and governor finally passed a law that will allow voters to decide whether to extend Maricopa County’s transportation tax for another 20 years, with a few changes to how the tax monies will be spent.

The plan was heavily opposed by the far-right Freedom Caucus, which said it didn’t have enough time to consider the bill which it didn’t consider to be conservative enough.

“I saw somebody say this was the ‘green new deal.’ That is absolutely ridiculous. To say that you are either highly misinformed or you lack integrity,” Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said at the end of Monday’s vote.

Not a member of the Freedom Caucus, Petersen worked in small exclusive meetings with House Speaker Ben Toma and Gov. Katie Hobbs over the past several weeks to secure this deal. Freedom Caucus members and legislative Democrats were left out of those meetings.

Days after the vote, Freedom Caucus members and supporters of the new law are still bickering on social media over whether the plan is good enough. Freedom Caucus members Rep. Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa, even tweeted that they should try to kill the ballot measure voters will use to consider the question of extending the tax.

“Don’t be too disappointed in those who voted for it, be disappointed in those on our side who spread disinformation that makes people think they got something they did not,” Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Phoenix, tweeted.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, also attempted to shut down debate from Freedom Caucus member Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, and said members describing the deal as “a new tax” were spreading “misinformation.”

Grantham responded to Kolodin over Twitter and complimented both him and Cook over their debate, saying he had to be a “jerk” toward Kolodin since he was chairing debate.

The final vote on the tax extension was 42-14 in the House and 19-7 in the Senate. At least 14 of the “no” votes came from Freedom Caucus members, but the group doesn’t disclose its full membership.

A handful of non-Freedom Caucus Republicans also voted “no.”

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, said he’s “like-minded” with the caucus, and he often votes with them, but he supported this bill. Our reporter noted that his vote was a bit of a mystery until the last minute, to which he replied with a cool sunglasses emoji.

Farnsworth chairs the Senate’s Transportation and Technology Committee, where he tried to pass his own version of the tax extension bill, but he couldn’t get Freedom Caucus members and Democrats on the panel to support it.

Freedom Caucus Chair Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, characterized the bill’s passage as a win against Hobbs – without criticizing Republican leaders.

“It’s yet another rolling of Katie Hobbs, it simply wasn’t conservative enough. I believe that voters deserve the opportunity to choose between whether they want to support transit as a standalone item or whether they don’t and whether they want to support freeways and roads or whether they don’t,” Hoffman said on Monday.

Other Republicans who voted to pass Prop 400 are touting the deal as a win for conservatives. Toma noted on Monday that he voted against every Prop 400 proposal he saw as a legislator before this year, including last year’s bipartisan bill that former Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed.

Toma and all other Republicans initially passed a partisan Prop 400 deal that bifurcated light rail spending and highway and street spending into two separate questions for Maricopa County voters. Hobbs vetoed that bill, which led to Republican leadership seeking a bipartisan compromise.

“In spite of the rhetoric that was on the floor here today, this is quite a good deal from a Republican perspective,” Toma said Monday. “It’s very different than what was passed last year that ended up getting vetoed. Clearly, it’s different than the most recent but it’s actually pretty close.”

GOP consultant Barrett Marson said he didn’t think the Prop 400 deal would create any long-term rifts between Freedom Caucus members and GOP leadership because he views the deal as a win for conservatives.

“Quite frankly, you don’t need to bifurcate. You’ve edited expansion of light rail. It would be stupid to not have mass transit or any upkeep of what you currently have,” Marson said.

Freedom Caucus members cited an article in The Arizona Republic on Wednesday noting that light rail can still be expanded with other funds, regardless of Prop 400. “It funded billions more of your money into new light rail expansions by helping cities pay for it by other means,” the caucus account tweeted.

Republican lobbyist Kevin DeMenna indicated that this could be an indication that the Freedom Caucus’ power is waning. “Historically these groups have come and gone,” he said in a text. “They were very effective, while it lasted. So there seems to be a life cycle associated with these groups,” DeMenna added.

Other lawmakers seem confident that the caucus will keep its power in the legislature. Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said the power of the caucus isn’t only in killing bills that make it to the floor. “Caucuses can also influence bills before they are dropped or in committee. In addition, they can stop bills from going to committee or caucus. I am not sure exactly who belongs to the Freedom Caucus, but they have exerted influence in the past and they will continue in the future,” he said in a text.

Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix, is of the same mind. “They will set the precedent again for next session and we will come back in January to see what that will be. Unfortunately,” she said of the caucus in a text.

The Prop 400 deal with Hobbs also included her signing a bill that ended the rental tax on apartments – a major policy goal for Republicans this year.

While Freedom Caucus members didn’t get the Prop 400 deal they wanted, they still had wins this session and were a major influence in the state budget that passed in May. Hoffman credited the Freedom Caucus for a one-year $260 million tax rebate Republicans negotiated for Arizona families while some Democrats criticized the budget and Hobbs.

Another GOP consultant, Chuck Coughlin, said the Freedom Caucus wasn’t as successful with Prop 400 because it was an issue that was primarily driven by cities rather than their own members.

“The budget’s easier. They’re getting things for themselves,” Coughlin said. “That whole budget was not an exercise in fiscal constraint. It was a hodgepodge of something for everyone.”