Prop. 400 compromise alters use of tax monies

Rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 shown here on Jan. 23, 2020 in Phoenix. Most legislative Republicans and Democrats, along with Gov. Katie Hobbs, are praising a deal to ask voters if they want to extend a Maricopa County transportation tax known as Proposition 400 as one of the major accomplishments this session. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ signing of a proposal to extend a Maricopa County transportation tax ensures voters will get the chance to weigh in on the issue before the tax expires in 2025.

Most legislative Republicans, Democrats and Hobbs are praising the deal as one of the major legislative accomplishments this session. The tax, better known as Proposition 400, has funded transportation infrastructure in Maricopa County for nearly 40 years.

“Yesterday I signed SB1102 into law, which will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, build and attract businesses, and help make Arizona the best place to work, live, and raise a family. With support spanning across political parties, business, workers and everyday Arizonans, Prop 400 will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy,” Hobbs said in a tweet on Aug. 2 after she signed the Prop. 400 bill.

Voters still need to pass the proposal before it takes effect but several pollsters have concluded that Prop. 400 is widely supported by Republicans, Democrats and independents.

The proposal voters will decide would continue the half-cent sales tax for another 20 years. Prop. 400 was first approved in 1985 and renewed in 2004 for 20 years.

An earlier version of the extension was vetoed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey last year, and Hobbs vetoed a partisan version of the extension Republicans sent to her in June.

The biggest arguments between Democrats and Republicans over this law has always been the amount of tax money going to public transit.

The version of Prop. 400 that passed in 2004 gave 56.2% of the funds to freeways and roads, 10.5% for arterial projects and 33.3% to public transit.

Last year, the Maricopa Association of Governments requested 37.4% of the funds for freeways and roads, 22.2% for arterial projects and 40.4% for public transit.

The version of the bill Hobbs signed on Aug. 1 would put 40.5% of the funds to freeways and roads, 22.5% to arterial projects and 37% to public transit if approved by voters.

Hobbs’ compromise with Republicans is that no tax revenue will be used for light rail expansion projects.

The bill does allow capital costs, as well as maintenance and operation of public transportation and capital rehabilitation spending for existing light rail systems. No more than 3.5% of the 37% of public transit funds can be used for light rail rehabilitation.

Just because the Prop. 400 bill the Legislature passed doesn’t include money to expand light rail, the county can still expand using other funding.

One area light rail will not be expanded to is a Capitol loop that the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa Association of Governments had been planning for years as a way to extend light rail service in Phoenix to Interstate 10.

The bill states no light rail projects will be built near 17th Avenue on the east, Adams Street on the north, 18th Avenue on the west and Jefferson Street on the south, effectively killing the Capitol loop project.

“I honestly thought when staff first told me about this that this was a joke, that someone was actually messing with me,” said House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, after the Prop. 400 bill passed July 31. “Nobody in their right mind would think that encasing a Republican Legislature with light rail would be a good idea.”

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said he wouldn’t support a bill that would allow light rail to loop the Capitol, saying it would “bastardize” the streets. Mesnard ended up voting “no” anyway.

Phoenix Deputy City Manager Mario Paniagua said Aug. 1 the city still intends to go forward with a similar project that extends light rail to Interstate 10 and 79th Avenue. He didn’t provide any potential locations for the project because it’s still very early in pre-planning stages, but Toma suggested the city use Van Buren Street if it continues the project.

Public transit will be expected to generate some revenue with the Prop. 400 proposal, requiring the Maricopa County Regional Public Transportation Authority to audit the farebox recovery of operating costs and revenues starting in fiscal year 2027.

Public transit systems across the country use a farebox recovery ratio to determine the percentage of total operating expenses that are made up by passenger fares. The ratio is expected to be at least 10% for fiscal year 2027 and 2028, 15% from fiscal year 2029 through 2031 and 20% from fiscal year 2032 and beyond.

The county must demonstrate revenue from non-Prop. 400 sources is making up the difference in the ratio if it fails to meet the farebox recovery requirements.

Other wins with the bill that Republicans are touting include language in the bill that prevents highway and street lane miles from being reduced and prohibiting local government agencies from restricting the use or sale of vehicles based on their energy source.

“Speaker Toma and President Petersen put taxpayers first and negotiated guardrails to prevent Maricopa County jurisdictions from using these tax dollars to pursue unneeded and unwanted road diets on our highways and local roads,” said Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, during the House’s vote of the bill.

The bill also set a minimum speed limit of at least 65 miles per hour on interstate highways in Maricopa County.

This was part of objections to the bill from Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, who was the only Democrat who voted against the proposal on July 31.

Gonzales said the minimum speed limit was put into the bill at the request of one member who didn’t want to drive any slower to get to work. On Aug. 3, she told The Arizona Capitol Times she was told that request came from Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria.

“That is outlandish. That is wrong for us to be doing that,” Gonzales said on July 31.

Livingston, a former Senate Transportation Committee chairman who’s worked on a Prop 400 proposal for years, said in an email on Aug. 3 to The Arizona Capitol Times that he worked to get consistent speeds on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 at the request of multiple members.

“Multiple members wanted the minimum speed limit to increase, (throughout) Maricopa County to be the same, most of it has a minimum speed limit of 65. Now, it will be more consistent,” Livingston wrote.

Another part of the bill will require the Maricopa County Regional Planning Agency to allocate $90 million to build commercial motor vehicle parking that is consistent with a regionally adopted truck parking plan by 2045.

Additionally, the Senate president and House speaker will appoint four more members to the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Transportation Planning Committee at the beginning of fiscal year 2025. The governor will also get to appoint one member. The committee currently has 23 members representing the region.