fbpx

Judge will let children sue on behalf of transgender people tied to birth certificates

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//August 11, 2023

Home>courts>

Judge will let children sue on behalf of transgender people tied to birth certificates

transgender girls, sports, Petersen, Toma, lawsuit, students, judge, birth certificates

A federal judge will allow several children to sue on behalf of all transgender people born in Arizona to force the state to change the gender on their birth certificates. In a new order, Judge James Soto said that the individuals who filed suit in 2020, all minors, want to permanently bar the Arizona Department of Health Services from enforcing a provision of state law that says the agency will not amend a birth certificate based solely on the person's claim argument they have "gender dysphoria'' and do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. (Photo by Pexels)

Judge will let children sue on behalf of transgender people tied to birth certificates

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//August 11, 2023

A federal judge will allow several children to sue on behalf of all transgender people born in Arizona to force the state to change the gender on their birth certificates.

In a new order, Judge James Soto said that the individuals who filed suit in 2020, all minors, want to permanently bar the Arizona Department of Health Services from enforcing a provision of state law that says the agency will not amend a birth certificate based solely on the person’s claim argument they have “gender dysphoria” and do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Instead, the agency will act only after the person has undergone a sex change operation or has a chromosomal count that establishes the sex of the person differs from what is on the birth certificate. And either of those requires a verified statement from a physician.

Soto has yet to rule on the claim. But he said it makes sense to have this handled as a class-action lawsuit, meaning that any ruling he would issue would affect not just the individuals who filed suit but anyone else who is transgender and wants an Arizona birth certificate altered.

“Such an injunction in this matter would protect all proposed class members’ due process and equal protection rights, and otherwise make it less burdensome for transgender individuals to amend the gender marker on their birth certificates in Arizona through a private administrative process,” the judge wrote.

There was no immediate response to the order from the health department, which already has asked Soto to dismiss the case. Among the agency’s legal arguments is that any injuries that the plaintiffs claim were not caused by the state and that the court cannot rewrite the challenged law.

But Rachel Berg, an attorney with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, applauded the decision.

“The class action motion is important here because it will allow a ruling in this case to apply to all transgender people born in Arizona,” she told Capitol Media Services.

Soto noted that NCLR has submitted demographic studies reflecting that there are likely over 30,000 transgender individuals in Arizona.

“And there are likely thousands of transgender individuals who would amend their Arizona birth certificates through a private administrative process if it was available in Arizona,” he said.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have ripple effects.

If Soto blocks the state from enforcing its current requirement for sex-change surgery before a birth certificate can be altered, it would allow others who are transgender to seek to have a new designation of their sex on those certificates.

That would mean that the official state record would show transgender girls enrolled in schools as girls. And that would undermine efforts by state schools chief Tom Horne and key Republican lawmakers in a separate federal court lawsuit to defend a 2022 law that bars transgender girls — who they argue really are biological boys — from participating in girls’ sports.

And it also could affect perennial legislative efforts to force transgender individuals to use a restroom that corresponds to their sex assigned at birth — the one currently on their birth certificates.

The case, first filed in 2020, is on behalf of three transgender boys whose Arizona birth certificates list them as female and a transgender girl identified as male. There is a fifth transgender girl in the lawsuit, the original plaintiff, who managed to get her birth certificate changed after Soto in November 2022, ordered that her birth certificate be amended in what Berg said was an agreement with the state.

Central to the lawsuit is the argument that some individuals have “gender dysphoria,” a disconnect between the person’s identity and the assigned sex.

Attorneys for the children say one of the treatments is to align the person’s life with his or her gender identity. And while that could include hormone-replacement therapy and surgery, they said it starts with “social transition,” changing their names, using different pronouns, adopting clothing and grooming habits associated with their peers of the same gender identity.

“Having identity documents that reflect a transgender person’s assigned sex rather than their gender identity increases the likelihood that a person’s transgender status will be disclosed to others, exposes them to a significant risk of mistreatment, and undermines the health benefits of their social transition,” the lawsuit states.

“Depriving transgender young people of birth certificates that accurately reflect who they are forces them to disclose their transgender status — information that is private and sensitive — without their consent whenever they need to rely on birth certificates to establish their identity,” the attorneys said.

And they said a national survey conducted in 2015 by the National Center for Transgender Equality found that nearly a third of those who had to show an identity document with a name or sex that did not match their “gender presentation” were verbally harassed, denied benefits or service, asked to leave, or assaulted.

Complicating matters is a 2022 law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey which bars doctors from performing “irreversible gender reassignment surgery” on minors — the procedure that is now first required to allow the health department to change a child’s birth certificate.

“That just shows the problem with this unconstitutional nature of the statute,” Berg said of that statute.

“Transgender young people are unable to amend their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity because of this outdated surgical requirement,” she said. “And it leaves them really in horrible condition, subjected to harassment and violence and a risk of discrimination as well.”

Challengers already have scored at least a partial victory. Soto previously has ruled that the requirement in state law for a sex-change operation to allow for a change in birth certificates invades the constitutional rights of plaintiffs.

No date has been set for a trial.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Miranda rights, arrest, Arizona Court of Appeals, right to remain silent, police, Fifth Amendment

Court rules right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute

The right of those accused of crimes to remain silent is absolute and can't then be used against them at trial[...]

July 31, 2023
Lake, Hobbs, election, governor

Lake can’t jump the line in her attempt to overturn her loss to Hobbs

Kari Lake isn't going to get to jump the line in her bid to overturn her loss of the gubernatorial race to Kat[...]

July 26, 2023
Mexican spotted owl, jaguars, lawsuit, Center for Biological Diversity, Arizona Mining Reform Coalition, mining exploration projects

Conservationists sue to stop mineral exploration in biologically diverse southern Arizona mountains

Conservation groups are suing to stop two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona's biologically dive[...]

July 17, 2023

Court to hear arguments on full hand counts in Cochise County

At least one appellate court judge appears ready to let Cochise County do a full hand count of its early ballo[...]

July 16, 2023
homelessness, homeless individuals, “the Zone," city of Phoenix, property owners, lawsuit

Judge mulls timeline for city to clear ‘the Zone’

The two-day bench trial over the homeless camp “the Zone” case concluded this week, leaving a Maricopa Cou[...]

July 14, 2023
sanctions, Lake, Finchem, frivolous lawsuit

Constitutional attorney will have to pay some of sanctions tied to Lake and Finchem’s lawsuit

Famed constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz will have to pay a share of the sanctions imposed on the lawyers[...]

July 14, 2023

Featured News

Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023
No Labels, political party, Arizona Democratic Party, judge, ballots, election

Judge rejects Dems’ bid to keep No Labels Party off 2024 ballot

9/8/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

8/8/2023
Biden, national monument, Republicans, Democrats

GOP, Dems fight over monument designation plan

7/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023
GOP, Petersen, Toma, legislators, courts, GOP, Hoffman, ACLU

Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

4/8/2023

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023