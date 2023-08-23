Medicare Advantage makes health care accessible for seniors

Health equity received long overdue and well-deserved attention during the Covid pandemic, though it has long been an issue that plagues our country’s most vulnerable populations. Arizona had one of the worst Covid death rates in the country during the height of the pandemic, with Arizonans of color facing higher mortality rates. However, a new study released by Harvard Medical School shines a light on one part of our health care system that is meeting the needs of traditionally underserved and historically marginalized groups: Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage is immensely popular for seniors across the country, with 94 percent of beneficiaries reporting satisfaction with the program. In fact, enrollment has grown exponentially over the last two decades, with now more than half of the entire Medicare-eligible population choosing Medicare Advantage, including almost 700,000 beneficiaries here in Arizona.

The Harvard study highlights how Medicare Advantage connects vulnerable and medically underserved beneficiaries with critical services they need to overcome health care inequities and reduce barriers to care. According to the study, Medicare Advantage serves a more socioeconomically disadvantaged patient population, with incomes approximately 10% lower than traditional (FFS) Medicare beneficiaries. Further, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are more likely to be non-white, less likely to own their own home or vehicle, and more likely to speak English as their second language.

At their core, these factors create barriers to care for many seniors and individuals with disabilities, including for many of our fellow Arizonans. These barriers to care come at a time when inflation is at all-time highs and prices of goods and services cost more, impacting seniors on fixed incomes who find themselves faced with economic uncertainty. And that is why Medicare Advantage is such a vital part of Medicare that it must be protected and strengthened – to help underserved beneficiaries overcome barriers to health care and access high-quality care at a price they can afford.

Medicare Advantage offers a range of supplemental services that FFS Medicare does not provide, including meal delivery programs, telehealth appointment options, transportation to and from medical appointments, and wellness programs such as SilverSneakers. These benefits create access to care for beneficiaries wherever they are and meet whatever their needs may be. In doing so, they expand access to care while delivering better health outcomes for low-income, minority, and underserved seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Care provided outside traditional clinical settings can make health care significantly more accessible to those who need it most. Medicare Advantage plans bridge gaps in health care delivery by actively partnering with community-based organizations. These partnerships work to meet the needs of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Harvard’s study confirms the importance of Medicare Advantage for our most vulnerable populations. It is imperative that our elected officials and policymakers in our nation’s capital understand how Medicare Advantage is helping narrow health equity gaps and continue to strengthen and expand the Medicare Advantage program. I am grateful that our federal delegation in the Grand Canyon State has worked hard to do just that. I call on them to continue to protect seniors and individuals with disabilities at home in Arizona and across our country.

Christine Maroulis, an Arizona resident, is a Medicare Advantage subject matter expert.