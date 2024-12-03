fbpx

New Faces: Carine Werner

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//December 3, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>2024 Election News>

New Faces: Carine Werner

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

New Faces: Carine Werner

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//December 3, 2024//[read_meter]

Carine Werner will serve Legislative District 4 in the Senate after defeating incumbent Christine Marsh. Werner has served on the governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District since 2022 and will serve as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee next session. She will also be the only Senate freshman to chair a committee as head of the Committee on Health and Human Services. Throughout her campaign, Werner highlighted education as her top priority and is supportive of the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program. Werner lists teacher pay and parents’ rights as her top education issues. She also includes support for law enforcement, securing the border, addressing homelessness and lowering the cost of living as some of her priorities, according to her campaign website. Werner made headlines in 2020 for pushing Scottsdale Unified School District to restart sports and extracurricular programs during the Covid pandemic. She and her husband co-own a real estate consulting firm and she has three children. Werner did not immediately respond to a request for an interview. 

Tags: Legislative District 4, Republican, Carine Werner

Related Content

Top Democrat officials say election denialism not over yet

The state's chief elections officer said the protests and lawsuits that marred the 2020 and 2022 votes are a t[...]

November 25, 2024

How a steadier state party chair brought cheap postage and big dollars to 2024 candidates

Republicans long neglected a provision of campaign finance law allowing state political parties to coordinate [...]

November 22, 2024

Judge signals intent to dismiss Arizona GOP voter roll lawsuit

A federal judge said Thursday he is ready to toss a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to rule th[...]

November 21, 2024

Ruben Gallego outspent Kari Lake to win Senate seat but other Arizona races proved money isn’t alw...

More than $250 million poured into Arizona’s contests for the U.S. Senate and House. After all the ads, mail[...]

November 21, 2024

Dem losses lead Fontes to weigh primary challenge for Hobbs in 2026

The losses Democrats suffered at the Arizona Legislature this election have at least one elected official expl[...]

November 19, 2024

Glassman gets early start on 2026 AG race after series of unsuccessful campaigns

He's been a Democrat and a Republican. And he's run for U.S. Senate, corporation commission, Maricopa Count[...]

November 18, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.