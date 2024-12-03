New Faces: Carine Werner

Carine Werner will serve Legislative District 4 in the Senate after defeating incumbent Christine Marsh. Werner has served on the governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District since 2022 and will serve as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee next session. She will also be the only Senate freshman to chair a committee as head of the Committee on Health and Human Services. Throughout her campaign, Werner highlighted education as her top priority and is supportive of the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program. Werner lists teacher pay and parents’ rights as her top education issues. She also includes support for law enforcement, securing the border, addressing homelessness and lowering the cost of living as some of her priorities, according to her campaign website. Werner made headlines in 2020 for pushing Scottsdale Unified School District to restart sports and extracurricular programs during the Covid pandemic. She and her husband co-own a real estate consulting firm and she has three children. Werner did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.